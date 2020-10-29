Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 730 Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.88.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,056.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 205.89 and a beta of 2.31. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

