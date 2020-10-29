MAI Capital Management Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.07% of Genesis Energy worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 105.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 1,856,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 3,769.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,735,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,377 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 454,590 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,064,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Genesis Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 324,276 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

GEL stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $546.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.54.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

