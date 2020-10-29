Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $65,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 324 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $84,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,573,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

NYSE:GS opened at $189.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.36 and a 200 day moving average of $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.