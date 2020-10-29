MAI Capital Management Sells 1,576 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,395,000 after purchasing an additional 326,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 877,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after buying an additional 112,493 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $32.51 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

