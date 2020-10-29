MAI Capital Management Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $176.08. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

