MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,020,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $687.80 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $708.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

