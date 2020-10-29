Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $456.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

