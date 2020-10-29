MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSII. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Aegis upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,895.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $149,862.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSII opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

