Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Holdings Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

