MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.