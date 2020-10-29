MAI Capital Management Sells 5,538 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mattel were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Mattel in the second quarter worth about $107,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

MAT stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

