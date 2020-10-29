MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,585 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after acquiring an additional 223,481 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,191,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

