NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NiSource were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $707,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 199,652 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,524,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,486,000 after buying an additional 429,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NI opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

