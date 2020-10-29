MAI Capital Management Sells 2,613 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,536,000 after buying an additional 98,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,496,000 after buying an additional 452,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after buying an additional 1,091,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

PulteGroup stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

