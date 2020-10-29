Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $64,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after buying an additional 563,375 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 327,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $109.93 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

