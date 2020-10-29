Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 6.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $133.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $151.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

