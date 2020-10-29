MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

