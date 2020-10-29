MAI Capital Management Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

