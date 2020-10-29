MAI Capital Management Has $461,000 Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,235.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after buying an additional 275,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 258,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $209.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.50 and its 200 day moving average is $212.83. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

