MAI Capital Management Has $299,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.