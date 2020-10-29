MAI Capital Management Purchases 224 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its position in Xylem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

