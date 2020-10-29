ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

