MAI Capital Management Sells 52 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,128.85 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

