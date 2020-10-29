MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBR opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.