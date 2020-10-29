MAI Capital Management Invests $496,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. AXA grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 151,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Dollar General by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $211.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.21 and its 200 day moving average is $193.56. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

