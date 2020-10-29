MAI Capital Management Makes New $490,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $139.38 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $150.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

