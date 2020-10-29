MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 14,010 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 98,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 146.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,054,368.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 456,650 shares of company stock worth $17,052,313. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

NEO stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $44.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

