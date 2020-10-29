Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 150.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUD opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $83.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

