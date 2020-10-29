MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tricida were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tricida by 14.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCDA opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $413.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. As a group, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

