MAI Capital Management Sells 4,706 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,502,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $1,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

