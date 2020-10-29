Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.
NASDAQ ITRI opened at $68.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,630,092. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Itron by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 5.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
