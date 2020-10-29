Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $68.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Itron’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,630,092. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Itron by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 5.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

