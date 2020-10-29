Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ciena were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,595 shares of company stock worth $3,217,864. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.