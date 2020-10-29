Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BWS Financial raised their price target on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

In other news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 5,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $311,325.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 46.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

