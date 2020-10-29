MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $132.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.