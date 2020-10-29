MAI Capital Management Sells 10,742 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Plains GP worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 627,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.