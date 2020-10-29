MAI Capital Management Has $625,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $158.25 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $2.92. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

