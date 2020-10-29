MAI Capital Management Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VB opened at $156.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

