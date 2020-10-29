Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

