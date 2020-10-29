Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,693,000 after buying an additional 529,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $300.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.