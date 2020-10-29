MAI Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 115.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

