MAI Capital Management Sells 444 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Albireo Pharma worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 58.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALBO. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,540 shares of company stock worth $808,048. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $483.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.