MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 20.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.