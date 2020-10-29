The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $12.71 on Monday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $382.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 99.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

