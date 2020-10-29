MAI Capital Management Sells 1,159 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. AXA grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 584,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $6,717,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,566,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $2,601,638. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

