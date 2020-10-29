MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

NYSE:O opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

