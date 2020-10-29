MAI Capital Management Sells 1,197 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

