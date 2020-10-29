MAI Capital Management Sells 847 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 518.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.17. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.72, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

