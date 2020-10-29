MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,751 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in State Street by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in State Street by 4,464.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,314 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of State Street by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

STT opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

