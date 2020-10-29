MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 127,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Twilio by 125.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Twilio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $6,183,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $296.96 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.37 and its 200-day moving average is $221.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.42.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.