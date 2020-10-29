Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $569,000. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 213,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

